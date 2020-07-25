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1666 Revisited - ROBERT SEPEHR
The Prisoner
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96 views • July 25, 2020
Most people have heard of Jesus Christ, considered the Messiah by Christians, and who lived 2000 years ago. But very few have ever heard of Sabbatai Zevi, who declared himself the Messiah in 1666. Sabbatai's adherents planned to abolish many ritualistic observances. Fasting days became days of feasting and rejoicing. Sabbateans encouraged and practiced promiscuity, adultery, incest and religious org*es. After his conversion to Islam, his followers eventually became known as the Donmeh, comprising members included in the Saudi Royal family.

A century after Sabbati Zevi's death, his Kabbalist successor, Jacob Frank, expanded upon and continued his occult philosophy. Frankism, a religious movement of the 18th and 19th centuries, centered on his leadership, and his claim to be the reincarnation of the Messiah Sabbatai Zevi, as well as the Biblical Patriarch Jacob. He often slept with his followers, as well as his own daughter, while preaching a doctrine that the best way to imitate God was to cross every boundary, transgress every taboo, and mix the sacred with the profane.

Jacob Frank would eventually enter into an alliance formed by Adam Weishaupt and Meyer Amshel Rothschild called the Order of the Illuminati. The objectives of this organization was to undermine the world's religions and power structures, in an effort to usher in a Utopian era of globalism, which they would covertly rule by their hidden hand: the New World Order.

Using secret societies, such as the Freemasons, their agenda has played itself out over the centuries, staying true to the script. The Illuminati handle opposition by a near total control of the world's media, academic opinion leaders, politicians and financiers.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgklbIau4yg
Atlantean Gardens YT Channel
Keywords
kabbalahrothschildilluminatisynagogue of satan1666adam weishauptjacob franksabbateanssabbatai zevidonmehfrankismredemption through sin
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