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BIDEN CAUGHT RED HANDED🚨🚧 “LET ME WHISPER YOU A SECRET” 😘😱🔞 “YOU’RE ONE SEXY KID”
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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278 views • July 19, 2023

🕍 “Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth.” 🕍https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Titus-1-14/


Source: https://gab.com/Kiredea/posts/110737207058576565


Thumbnail: https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/6231815/polls-shout-biden-american-people-whisper-trump/


Meanwhile, the Pajeet Poopstah tries pulling a "Henlo, fellow hoominz" on An0maly's program; Adam Green gets curbstomped by Mr. White Tuber...and VfB cancels Charles Barkley 🏀❌

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H2ezUmi3-ls/


🚨🚨 H.A.A.R.P👇I asked the Japanese finance minister, Heizo Takenaka:“why did you give up control of Japan’s financial system to a group of American and European OLIGARCHS?”😳“Becuase they threatened 🇯🇵 Japan with an EARTHQUAKE”😳😳There is an international group that’s…


Kevin - WE THE PEOPLE❤️ - DAD🦁 🐉 🔥 - (@bambkb) July 18, 2023


https://twitter.com/bambkb/status/1681276715845255172


https://odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/FloodTV01:0

https://odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/FLOODTV:5 - the show you dopey bastards (((shoah'ed)))


VfB told you that he cancelled Thir Charles Barkley 🏀🦄

https://twitter.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1681466461880041


Stefan Lanka Explains Why He Quit Being A Virologist |

 https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKOmS6p4LOIm/

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bidentatertotyou are one sexy kid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy