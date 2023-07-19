BIDEN CAUGHT RED HANDED🚨🚧 “LET ME WHISPER YOU A SECRET” 😘😱🔞 “YOU’RE ONE SEXY KID”

🕍 “Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth.” 🕍https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Titus-1-14/
Source: https://gab.com/Kiredea/posts/110737207058576565
Thumbnail: https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/6231815/polls-shout-biden-american-people-whisper-trump/
Meanwhile, the Pajeet Poopstah tries pulling a "Henlo, fellow hoominz" on An0maly's program; Adam Green gets curbstomped by Mr. White Tuber...and VfB cancels Charles Barkley 🏀❌
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H2ezUmi3-ls/
🚨🚨 H.A.A.R.P👇I asked the Japanese finance minister, Heizo Takenaka:“why did you give up control of Japan’s financial system to a group of American and European OLIGARCHS?”😳“Becuase they threatened 🇯🇵 Japan with an EARTHQUAKE”😳😳There is an international group that’s…
Kevin - WE THE PEOPLE❤️ - DAD🦁 🐉 🔥 - (@bambkb) July 18, 2023
https://twitter.com/bambkb/status/1681276715845255172
https://odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/FloodTV01:0
https://odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/FLOODTV:5 - the show you dopey bastards (((shoah'ed)))
VfB told you that he cancelled Thir Charles Barkley 🏀🦄
https://twitter.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1681466461880041
Stefan Lanka Explains Why He Quit Being A Virologist |
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKOmS6p4LOIm/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.