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🌗 Colonize the Moon and hand it over to oligarchs
NASA has unveiled its long-term Moon colonization roadmap under Artemis, with phased expansion from robotic missions to permanent human settlements.
💬 “We envision the moon base to be hundreds of square miles with different assets, all building up to the objective of permanent lunar presence on the moon,” says NASA Moon Base program manager Carlos Garcia-Galan.
🔶 Phase 1 (now–2029): 25 robotic launches, cargo deliveries, surface ops testing, first crewed missions.
🔶 Phase 2 (2029–2032): Early infrastructure and more regular missions.
🔶 Phase 3 (2032+): Continuous human presence and expanded habitats.
NASA is already handing out the keys: billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin secured contracts for its Blue Moon Mark 1 cargo lander to help deliver Lunar Terrain Vehicles and infrastructure equipment to the future lunar settlement.