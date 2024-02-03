Create New Account
[Sep 18, 2019] TFR - 160 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 13
Rob Skiba
Published Yesterday

In this broadcast, I opened up the phone lines and interacted with people on YouTube at the same time. I apologize for some of the technical issues on my end and for the awkward delay (probably due to YouTube) that sometimes made things difficult. Will try to get better at it in the future.


