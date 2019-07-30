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Record Number Of Democrats Head To Mexico While Americans Are Ignored
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5 views • July 30, 2019
Democrat representatives are making trip after trip to the southern border in an attempt to smear the wall as "racist". Owen reveals who loses out when those crossing illegally get aide before American citizens.
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