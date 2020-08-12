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Censored Search Demo (Aug. 11, 2020)
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27 views • August 12, 2020
Short demo of the censored search web site and service, a search engine for sites censored, banned, shadow-banned, or otherwise deprecated by the advertising funded mainstream media cartel that seems to include Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other major media organizations.
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
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Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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