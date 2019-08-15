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Eric Dollard 2019 ESTC - Colorado Springs Tesla Transformer presentation (preview)
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45 views • August 15, 2019
Preview - Theory, Calculation & Operation of the Colorado Springs Tesla Transformer by Eric Dollard - 20:1 scale model replica demonstration, how to in a 4.5 hour presentation! http://bit.ly/coloradospringstransformer

We’re very excited and honored to be a part of history where Eric Dollard shows a working 20:1 scale model replica of Nikola Tesla’s Colorado Springs Magnifying Transformer!

If you ever wanted to know the truth down to the finest detail on what Tesla actually did, here is your opportunity. Not only will you learn the operating theory and more data than you will ever want to know, you’ll get all details on how to replicate a 20:1 scale model along with an actual demonstration by Eric Dollard and Bruce Gavin. So, it’s not just talk, you see the demonstration that blew everyone away!

Go here to get your copy now & learn more – see some pics!! http://www.emediapress.com/go.php?offer=robitai&pid=140
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nikola teslademonstration2019projectoverunitypresentationenergy science and technology conferenceestcpower sourceradiant energycolorado springs transformer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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