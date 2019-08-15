Eric Dollard 2019 ESTC - Colorado Springs Tesla Transformer presentation (preview)

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We’re very excited and honored to be a part of history where Eric Dollard shows a working 20:1 scale model replica of Nikola Tesla’s Colorado Springs Magnifying Transformer!
If you ever wanted to know the truth down to the finest detail on what Tesla actually did, here is your opportunity. Not only will you learn the operating theory and more data than you will ever want to know, you’ll get all details on how to replicate a 20:1 scale model along with an actual demonstration by Eric Dollard and Bruce Gavin. So, it’s not just talk, you see the demonstration that blew everyone away!
Go here to get your copy now & learn more – see some pics!! http://www.emediapress.com/go.php?offer=robitai&pid=140