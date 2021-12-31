Episode 1 - Introduction to The House of Yah and The Melchizedek Prophecy

The House of Yah and the Melchizedek Prophecy. This episode is a brief introduction to the House of Yah and the Melchizedek Prophecy. Please listen to all 7 Episodes of the full Melchizedek Prophecy to gain complete understanding. The House of Yah will be teaching on the Calling of the Melchizedek Priests for the End Time Calling out of Babylon. The House of Yah will also be teaching on Effective Spiritual Warfare using the Power of the Keys to the Kingdom of Heaven. The House of Yah will Teach the secrets of how to fight against the Ha Shatan through The Elcraft Academy, World Wide Warriors, World Wide Wellness, Heartthink, & The YahWay. Hidden therein are the Keys to the Kingdom of the Heaven of Heavens and of All Creation, Keys to Doors of Power to destroy the Ha Shatan, keys that unfortunately traditional Christian exegesis has prevented entry to the Saints, being fearful of losing control of their sheep. Yah has now called us to put on the armor of YAHUAH, and to fight the good fight in the Spiritual War of the Els to hasten the appearing of YAHUSHA Ha Mashiach, our King of Kings and Great High Priest of the Order of Melchizedek, the King of Righteousness.