Jesus: Can You Drink His Cup? Part 2

In this episode, we will cover how Jesus had to drink of the “Cup of Suffering” and the “Cup of Sinners.” Now, we get to choose which cup we will drink from. We cannot escape drinking from at least one of them. The good news is that we get to choose. One comes with great rewards, salvation, and blessing for all eternity. The other comes with the fires of Hell and the punishment of a righteous God! Choose wisely!

