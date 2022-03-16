© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former State Senator Jim Rubens on How to Stop Dark Money in Local Elections
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • March 16, 2022
In this interview with TNA’s Alex Newman at CPAC 2022, former New Hampshire state Senator Jim Rubens explains his goal to stop out-of-state funding of local elections.
His organization, American Promise, seeks to pass an amendment to the Constitution to “restore to states…the power to set limits on concentrated money from out-of-state and foreign money” influencing state and local issues.
His organization, American Promise, seeks to pass an amendment to the Constitution to “restore to states…the power to set limits on concentrated money from out-of-state and foreign money” influencing state and local issues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.