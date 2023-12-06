Create New Account
HELLary Clinton tries to gaslight us away from the jab deaths
PJ Glassey
26 Subscribers
343 views
Published 12 hours ago

HELLary goes full #ABV (Anything But the Vax), with her scapegoat diversion of "heat" caused by "climate change" to gaslight us into thinking jab deaths aren't jab deaths. Just like the Mycoplasmal Pneumonia epidemic starting (again) in China, which is listed as a side effect in Pfizer's own docs, but presented by MSM as a new potential pandemic. More to come folks, so stay awake and keep your eyes open to the truth! 

