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Cannabis Ai Trading Update
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23 views • September 29, 2020
Nominated for Benzinga's 2020 #FinTech Awards for Best A.I. Platform & Best Alternative Investment. VOTE HERE:
https://benzingafinancialawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery?roundId=3
Interview with #CIO & #PortfolioManager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
2 month #cannabis investment return for The C3 Fund is 3.04%, outperforming #MJ by over 22%, and more than 31% over #POTX.
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
The Investable AI-Based Cannabis Index uses a proprietary algorithm that's Artificial Intelligence-based with technical analysis and predictive analytics. The Investable Ai-Based Cannabis Index's approach ranks investment opportunities based on their probability of benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, events, and identifies those equities with the greatest potential for appreciation.
Guest:
Rohit Srivastava~ CIO / Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/https://www.CthreeFund.comHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast. https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
The Talking Hedge:
Your cannabis business podcast covering cannabis products, business news, investments & events.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment,
https://benzingafinancialawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery?roundId=3
Interview with #CIO & #PortfolioManager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
2 month #cannabis investment return for The C3 Fund is 3.04%, outperforming #MJ by over 22%, and more than 31% over #POTX.
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
The Investable AI-Based Cannabis Index uses a proprietary algorithm that's Artificial Intelligence-based with technical analysis and predictive analytics. The Investable Ai-Based Cannabis Index's approach ranks investment opportunities based on their probability of benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, events, and identifies those equities with the greatest potential for appreciation.
Guest:
Rohit Srivastava~ CIO / Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/https://www.CthreeFund.comHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast. https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
The Talking Hedge:
Your cannabis business podcast covering cannabis products, business news, investments & events.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment,
Keywords
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