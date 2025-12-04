Death JAB melts Swedish soccer star's BRAIN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**March 7, 2024**
**Swedish Soccer Star in Intensive Care After Doctors Find 'Several' Blood Clots in His Brain**
https://peopleDO)Tcom/swedish-soccer-star-intensive-care-blood-clots-in-brain-8605860
**September 16, 2021**
**New players receive corona vaccination**
https://www.rscaDOTbe/nl/corona1609
**2017**
**(AIK) The Best Goal 😍👑 Kristoffer Olsson vs Hammarby / 2017**
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=iWaUIxqw3dA
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
