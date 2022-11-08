130 φορές πιο δυνατό από το λεμόνι και 30 φορές πιο δυνατό από το σκόρδο! Δολοφόνος βακτηρίων και μυκήτων! Όλοι χρησιμοποιούν αυτό το φυτό! Ο βασιλικός είναι ένα υπέροχο φυτό. Θα σας δείξω χρήσιμες συνταγές για έγκαυμα, βήχα, πόνο στο αυτί με βάση τον βασιλικό.
1. Συνταγή 3 χούφτες φύλλα βασιλικού 1 λίτρο νερό
2. Συνταγή
1 χούφτα φύλλα βασιλικού
1 λίτρο νερό
1 κουταλάκι του γλυκού μέλι
1 φέτα λεμόνι
