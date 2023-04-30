Alex Jones & Mike Adams The Health Ranger - Food Supply Contamination , part1

__
When i misunderstood the science article i was talking about i thought that the synthetic fragrances where considered a medical device when actually they where referring to a personal hygiene product as a medical device, explaining how the synthetic fragrances where regulated in those products. Technically this defines synthetic fragrances exactly, since intent is not considered in the Geneva Convention from how i understand it.
According to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), this can be any chemical compound intended as a weapon "or its precursor that can cause death, injury, temporary incapacitation or sensory irritation through its chemical action.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chemical_weapon
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269626082_Smell_of_autism_Synthetic_fragrances_and_cause_for_allergies_asthma_cancer_and_autism
Water Damaged Building Leaves Family "TILTED" -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=db1s_dhsKlY
UT Health San Antonio -
"Unprecedented levels of synthetic chemicals are released and inhaled from construction materials and furnishings, as well as from substances deliberately released into the air or applied to surfaces."
https://tiltresearch.org/2023/04/07/article-of-interest-autism-rates-jump/
