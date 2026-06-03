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It’s MUCH LATER – than you THINK!
Signs From Heaven
Signs From Heaven
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Description

The Blood Moons tell us that the hour is late and so do the signs of Revelation Chapter Twelve. Join me for a deep dive into what has transpired and what are the implications. This is a detailed, mind-blowing study like no other! And just maybe you will agree!



Timestamps

00:00 Introduction

00:35 The Blood Moons

01:45 The Blood Moons of 1493

02:30 The Blood Moons of 1949

03:22 The Blood Moons of 1967

04:20 The Blood Moons of 2014

05:46 The Blood Moons of 2582

06:25 The First Sign of Revelation 12

09:15 The Second Sign of Revelation 12

11:24 Satan’s Fall Video

14:35 Satan’s Angels Fall

16:15 The Saturn-Jupiter conjunction

17:14 Israel begins mass vaccinations

20:19 The Final Sign of Revelation 12

22:00 The October 7th War

23:36 Two Wings of a Great Eagle

24:23 Time to roll up the scroll




YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven

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Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4


website: https://signsfromheaven.org/



Keywords
signsspaceprophecy
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:35The Blood Moons

01:45The Blood Moons of 1493

02:30The Blood Moons of 1949

03:22The Blood Moons of 1967

04:20The Blood Moons of 2014

05:46The Blood Moons of 2582

06:25The First Sign of Revelation 12

09:15The Second Sign of Revelation 12

11:24Satan’s Fall Video

14:35Satan’s Angels Fall

16:15The Saturn-Jupiter conjunction

17:14Israel begins mass vaccinations

20:19The Final Sign of Revelation 12

22:00The October 7th War

23:36Two Wings of a Great Eagle

24:23Time to roll up the scroll

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