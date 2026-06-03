It’s MUCH LATER – than you THINK!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Description
The Blood Moons tell us that the hour is late and so do the signs of Revelation Chapter Twelve. Join me for a deep dive into what has transpired and what are the implications. This is a detailed, mind-blowing study like no other! And just maybe you will agree!
Timestamps
00:00 Introduction
00:35 The Blood Moons
01:45 The Blood Moons of 1493
02:30 The Blood Moons of 1949
03:22 The Blood Moons of 1967
04:20 The Blood Moons of 2014
05:46 The Blood Moons of 2582
06:25 The First Sign of Revelation 12
09:15 The Second Sign of Revelation 12
11:24 Satan’s Fall Video
14:35 Satan’s Angels Fall
16:15 The Saturn-Jupiter conjunction
17:14 Israel begins mass vaccinations
20:19 The Final Sign of Revelation 12
22:00 The October 7th War
23:36 Two Wings of a Great Eagle
24:23 Time to roll up the scroll
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven/
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/revelation
Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4
website: https://signsfromheaven.org/
00:00Introduction
00:35The Blood Moons
01:45The Blood Moons of 1493
02:30The Blood Moons of 1949
03:22The Blood Moons of 1967
04:20The Blood Moons of 2014
05:46The Blood Moons of 2582
06:25The First Sign of Revelation 12
09:15The Second Sign of Revelation 12
11:24Satan’s Fall Video
14:35Satan’s Angels Fall
16:15The Saturn-Jupiter conjunction
17:14Israel begins mass vaccinations
20:19The Final Sign of Revelation 12
22:00The October 7th War
23:36Two Wings of a Great Eagle
24:23Time to roll up the scroll