Justin Trudeau BUSTED using Covid money to enrich his friends _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content


Did Justin Trudeau in Canada use Covid as a way to line his pockets and the pockets of his friends with fat contracts? Well that's exactly the charged being leveled right now by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Canadian journalist David Krayden joins us to explain. 

Keywords
corruptionjustin trudeaucanadacronyismcovid

