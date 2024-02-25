Justin Trudeau BUSTED using Covid money to enrich his friends _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Did Justin Trudeau in Canada use Covid as a way to line his pockets and the pockets of his friends with fat contracts? Well that's exactly the charged being leveled right now by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Canadian journalist David Krayden joins us to explain.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.