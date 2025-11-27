© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ST MICHAEL APPEARS TO BRANDON BIGGS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wg_zympTrLE
----------------
St. Michael the Archangel: Protector of the People of God...
"My child, I am not but a guardian of the Father, the eternal Kingdom, and the Queen of Heaven, but I am also a guardian of the children upon earth. I am the guardian of the houses throughout the world, of God--the churches, My child--but many have forgotten this." - St. Michael, May 17, 1975
https://www.tldm.org/saints/September29-St.MichaelTheArchangel.htm