ST MICHAEL APPEARS TO BRANDON BIGGS
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
136 views • 2 days ago

ST MICHAEL APPEARS TO BRANDON BIGGS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wg_zympTrLE

----------------

St. Michael the Archangel: Protector of the People of God...

"My child, I am not but a guardian of the Father, the eternal Kingdom, and the Queen of Heaven, but I am also a guardian of the children upon earth. I am the guardian of the houses throughout the world, of God--the churches, My child--but many have forgotten this." - St. Michael, May 17, 1975

https://www.tldm.org/saints/September29-St.MichaelTheArchangel.htm





