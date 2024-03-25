Knowledge test to vote ?, Should individuals lacking adequate understanding be permitted to vote

To watch full episode go here : https://rumble.com/v4kw9eu-mike-in-the-night-e552-next-weeks-news-today-headlines-call-ins.html





Originating from ancient Greece, the term "idiot" described individuals solely focused on private matters, displaying no interest in public affairs or politics, and thus considered ignorant.





In modern democratic societies, the presence of "idiots" — those apathetic to public life and politics yet occasionally exercising their civic rights in elections — presents a unique challenge. This phenomenon triggers discussions about the wisdom of allowing uninformed individuals to influence future decisions through voting.





An example of addressing this challenge emerged in Bulgaria in 2016, where amendments to electoral laws introduced a provision disenfranchising citizens who fail to participate in two consecutive elections of the same type. While individuals removed from voter rolls can regain their voting rights through re-enlistment, critics argue that this solution fails to tackle the core issue of uninformed voters participating in elections.





Jan Kubalcík, leader of the Czech Conservative Party, proposes an innovative solution: requiring citizens to pass a basic knowledge test before casting their votes. This test, comprising ten randomly selected questions from a pool of a thousand, aims to exclude those lacking fundamental understanding of political and general knowledge from decision-making processes. However, critics question the fairness and practicality of such measures, arguing they may discriminate against those who are ignorant.





Despite the Czech Conservative Party's longstanding presence in politics, Kubalcík acknowledges the slim chances of his proposal being adopted. This ongoing dilemma underscores the tension between ensuring an informed electorate and upholding inclusive democratic principles, prompting societies to contemplate whether they are inevitably "doomed to idiots" in the realm of electoral participation.





