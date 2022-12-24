Don Trump Jr: Twitter Censorship Is "Election Interference" | Breitbart
Donald Trump Jr. spoke with Breitbart's Alana Mastrangelo at Turning Point USA's AMERICAFEST in Phoenix, Arizona, on the recent revelations of how Twitter and federal law enforcement worked together to censor information ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
