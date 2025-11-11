BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gov't weather manipulation is killing the planet - Dane Wigington with Tucker Carlson, clip - toxic heavy metal nanoparticles including aluminum, barium & strontium
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Government manipulation of the weather is real and it’s killing the planet: researcher

In an eye-opening interview with Tucker Carlson, geoengineering researcher and former utility field engineer Dane Wigington pointed out that the US government’s weather manipulation activities are not only real, but documented and well-publicized programs which go back more than half a century.

🗣 Geoengineers’ “small input, massive output” ability to manipulate atmospheric pressure zones is “undisputed, patented science,” Wigington said, citing the example of Project Popeye in Vietnam, a weather manipulation project “so successful in controlling precipitation…that by 1976 [world governments] passed the EnMod [Environmental Modification] treaties forbidding weather manipulation for wartime purposes, but not over a country’s own population.”

First exposed by reporter Jack Anderson in 1971, the US chemical weather modification program over Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos became a matter of public record in 1972 with the release of the Pentagon Papers.

The program used 54th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron planes flying out of Thailand, and involved the atmospheric dispersal of lead and silver iodide over the Ho Chi Minh Trail during rainy seasons.

😰 The disturbing part?

Wigington fears that the 1976 Environmental Modification Convention’s ‘peaceful use’ loophole led governments to deploy toxic heavy metal nanoparticles including aluminum, barium and strontium over their own countries to combat climate change, but only making things worse in the process.

These metals have poisoned the atmosphere, forests and oceans, and threaten to end all life on the planet, he says.

