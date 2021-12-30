© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHO DO YOU SAY I AM? WHAT ASHKANAZI'S SAY UNLIKE COVID - NOT KNOWING CAN KILL THE SOUL
Follow
0
Share
Report
46 views • December 30, 2021
Genesis 12:3 3I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you; and all the families of the earth will be blessed through you.”
And after 400 years, in the 4TH GENERATION, you shall come out with much substance. But not until the iniquity of the Ammoritecans is fulfilled. Genesis 15:16
If we confess our sins Yah is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
Yet he does not leave the guilty unpunished; he punishes the children for the sin of the parents to the third and FOURTH GENERATION. - NUMBERS 14:18
And after 400 years, in the 4TH GENERATION, you shall come out with much substance. But not until the iniquity of the Ammoritecans is fulfilled. Genesis 15:16
If we confess our sins Yah is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
Yet he does not leave the guilty unpunished; he punishes the children for the sin of the parents to the third and FOURTH GENERATION. - NUMBERS 14:18
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.