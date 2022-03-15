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Terrorist Doctors Executing Hostages: Patient Advocate Details Escape Plan from Medical Mafia
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22 views • March 15, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The corrupt corporate health care system has ripped people of their medical liberties and freedoms, prohibiting recovery and long-term health entirely. Founder of Graith Care LLC, Priscilla Romans joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to share her work as a medical advocate. She detailed the dangers of the COVID protocols, the failure of corporate healthcare, and how she saves hospital hostages from their untimely deaths.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxedzl-terrorist-doctors-executing-hostages-patient-advocate-details-escape-plan-f.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
The corrupt corporate health care system has ripped people of their medical liberties and freedoms, prohibiting recovery and long-term health entirely. Founder of Graith Care LLC, Priscilla Romans joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to share her work as a medical advocate. She detailed the dangers of the COVID protocols, the failure of corporate healthcare, and how she saves hospital hostages from their untimely deaths.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxedzl-terrorist-doctors-executing-hostages-patient-advocate-details-escape-plan-f.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
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