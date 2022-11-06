Elon Musk Will Introduce Some New Features to Twitter To Create Revenue

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Summary：11/06/2022 Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has recommended a slew of changes on it, sacked half of Twitter's workforce, and released an update of the App with new features that may create income for the company. However, with a massive increase in toxic language, there are concerns that Twitter may become too toxic a place to exist, particularly for advertisers.