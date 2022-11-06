Create New Account
Elon Musk Will Introduce Some New Features to Twitter To Create Revenue
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 days ago |
Summary：11/06/2022 Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has recommended a slew of changes on it, sacked half of Twitter's workforce, and released an update of the App with new features that may create income for the company. However, with a massive increase in toxic language, there are concerns that Twitter may become too toxic a place to exist, particularly for advertisers.

Keywords
