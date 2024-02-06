Quo Vadis





Feb 3, 2024





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for January 30, 2024.





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience.





Thank you!





Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria follows here:





Beloved children of the Holy Trinity, I am sent as Prince of the Celestial Legions.





The Earth on its axis will move a little more, some species of animals will disappear and the human creature will have to adapt to new climates in the midst of decline in every aspect of life.





Nature slowly overwhelms humanity and countries will be purified by man's action against God's creation and by actions against man himself.





How much evil, how much degeneration, how much madness, how much depravity, how many heresies weigh on all humanity!





I, SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL, PROTECT YOU, INVOKE ME AND YOUR GUARDIAN ANGELS.





Freemasonry by infiltrating the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ has led lukewarm humanity without desire for Salvation into error.





LACK OF PRAYER CHILDREN, LACK OF PRAYER, LACK OF KNOWLEDGE, LACK OF A FIRM FAITH that does not fly from one place to another wanting to know what Our King and Lord Jesus Christ keeps reserved for another time.





Children of Our Queen and Mother, the human creature will decline more spiritually, so much so that some Divine Decrees are advanced by Divine Will before other Decrees subject to the response of the human creature, which have been annulled due to the prayer and reparation of those who pray, They are converted and repaired by those who do not believe.





Keep in mind that pride made Satan fall and because of pride, human creatures, due to the human ego, do not allow humility and this consumes them until they fall.





Children of the Holy Trinity:





HUMANITY IS IN DANGER, not only from elements coming from Space, but from the attacks they have prepared for the nations of the world.





The danger from the war that has started and is spreading to other countries is strong.





The war will continue until it becomes generalized and humanity is invaded by it and by scarcity in every aspect.





HUMAN CREATURES WAKE UP!





Do not continue sleeping; They suffer and will suffer more from the attacks, mostly against Catholicism.





Pray, children of the Holy Trinity, pray strongly for the protection of those consecrated to Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Pray children of the Holy Trinity, pray for the faithful instruments that Heaven has designated to bring you the Divine Word and the Word of Our Queen and Mother.





Children of the Holy Trinity, increase your faith, confess your sins and receive Our King and Lord Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.





PRAY THE HOLY ROSARY, this is not a repetition of prayers, it is praise to the Mother of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and an experience of the life of Our King.





This strong calendar leads some to greater union with the Holy Trinity; Other human creatures, by their free will, lead them to rush towards evil, JOINING THE HORDES OF THE ANTICHRIST WHICH IS SOON TO BECOME PRESENT .





WITHOUT FEAR CONTINUE TOWARDS UNITY WITH THE HOLY TRINITY, although the future of humanity is filled with pain, live with the Faith of a new dawn where Our Queen and Mother, in unity with the Angel of Peace and all the Angelic Legions, We will send by Divine Will the Antichrist to the infernal abysses.





And in the end the Immaculate Heart of Mary will triumph.





I bless you,





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA





Brothers and sisters, in one heart let us raise our supplication:





Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle.





Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.





May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou,

O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan,

and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls.





Amen.





Oh Glorious Archangel Saint Michael,

with your sword defend us, with your light illuminate us and with your wings cover us.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZoZaMilXvI