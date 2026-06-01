Canadiens vs. Hurricanes | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 5 | May 29, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Montréal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes on May 29, 2026, where Cole Caufield scored, and Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven each recorded three points
0:00 1st Period
4:44 2nd Period
7:07 3rd Period