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Good News! Christ is Risen. He is Risen Indeed
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309 views • April 15, 2022
This is the Good Friday edition of TruNews. What is the real true news? The true news is the good news. Jesus Christ was crucified for our sins, buried, descended to the place of the dead, raised Himself from the grave, walked among men and women for 40 days, and ascended to Heaven. Even better, this same Jesus will come again for His Church.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/15/22
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day - http://tru.news/3CY6SGm
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/15/22
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day - http://tru.news/3CY6SGm
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