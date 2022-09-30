(un)holydays decoded: Samhain (Halloween)

All the holidays celebrated in today's society have a pagan /wiccan /occult origin. Do not celebrate these days.

October 31st:

Samhain also known as Halloween. Samhain is the 7th of eight pagan wiccan holidays of the pagan wiccan wheel of the year. Samhain is far from "hallowed". Matter of fact, it is the most occult holiday of satanism.

According to FBI files has October the third highest rate of missing children!

1. May 1st (Beltane, Walpurgis Night, May Day)

2. March 21st (Ostara, Easter, Spring Equinox)

3. October 31st (Samhain, Halloween)

Here's the link: http://www.truthseekertimes.ca/n/news0020.html





1 Corinthians 6:18 kjv

Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body.

1 Peter 2:11 kjv

Dearly beloved, I beseech you as strangers and pilgrims, abstain from fleshly lusts, which war against the soul.

All of us have committed sin before. Repent and you shall be forgiving.

Matthew 6:9-13 kjv

Our FATHER which art in heaven, HALLOWED by thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever, Amen.

The original video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxyrRTXVr5k&list=WL&index=1





The man speaking in the video: Doc Marquis http://www.itsagodthingproductions777.com/





Grace and peace be unto you beloved brothers and sisters, in the name of AHAYAH and his Son YASHAYAH HA MASHAYACH/ JESUS THE CHRIST.

All praise, honor and glory to our HEAVENLY FATHER. Amen





Acts 4:12 kjv

And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.”



Romans 8:1-4 kjv

1There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

2 For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.

3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:

4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.





Revelation 12:11 kjv

And they overcame him by the blood of the lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they did not love their lives to the death.





"Twelve steps for Christians"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/tx7pcjx3rantffu/Twelve_Steps_for_Christians.pdf/file





"12 Schritte für Christen"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/yi6xgl91jarciag/12_Schritte_f%25C3%25BCr_Christen.pdf/file





"The Believers Field Manual by Daniel Brunt"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/2r4b4jhbfhrpk9g/The_Believers_Field_Manual_by_Daniel_Brunt.pdf/file



"Das Feldhandbuch der Gläubigen von Daniel Brunt"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/cmea4v9zyjrc4nh/Das_Feldhandbuch_der_Gl%25C3%25A4ubigen_von_Daniel_Brunt.pdf/file



"The invisible cage of gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/u6qwhbmsjku2nxw/The_invisible_cage_of_gold.pdf/file



"Der unsichtbare Käfig aus Gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/wo1sa5kt49n2p88/Der_unsichtbare_K%25C3%25A4fig_aus_Gold.pdf/file



"Darkness To Light - Child Sexual Abuse Statistics"

Download:

https://www.d2l.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/all_statistics_20150619.pdf





