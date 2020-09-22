Harry Vox on Israel's New "Friend" - PressTV

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There's a big difference between what we think of as a friend and all the new "friendships" Trump's asshole son in law Jared Kushner scammed up for the camera. This photo op is designed as a piece of meat to the Zionist press but it's not going to play well with the populations of Bahrain and UAE who are protesting in the streets that their leaders have sold them out to this chump Kushner for a campaign photo-op. And even Trump won't get any election traction from the US population because they're never even heard of these two countries, UAE and Bahrain.
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