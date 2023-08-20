FDA BACKTRACKS ON IVERMECTIN

Del BigTree at the HighWire
August 19, 2023
After years of attacks, the FDA has admitted in court that doctors have the right to prescribe Ivermectin. We take a deep look at one of the largest smear campaigns in modern history against a promising therapy. Why did so few medical professionals ignore this early treatment against the warnings of preeminent physicians like Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik?
#FDA #Ivermectin #NobelPrize #TheWarOnIvermectin
