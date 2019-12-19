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Kudlow: Trump will let you keep private health care plan unlike prior admins
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1 view • December 19, 2019
White House Economic Council director Larry Kudlow talks with Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes, Heritage Foundation economist Steve Moore, former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf and Fox News contributor Liz Peek about health care, tax cuts and U.S. trade relations with China.
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