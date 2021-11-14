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It will not continue much longer, let children and righteous reign, Prophecy
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42 views • November 14, 2021
Prophetic word, given November 13th 2021 around 10pm
It speaks about how the Lord is able and one day will do...
similar to what happened outside, when the electricity wires for some reason made a lot of noises with the shortcut,
when some people found themselves in darkness.(while I still had light)
Another portion speaks about how would it be when children will rule and reign
Scripture:
Psalms 111:10/ Proverbs 9:10
Mark 9:44-48
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-13-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-13-not-much-longer-children-reign/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It speaks about how the Lord is able and one day will do...
similar to what happened outside, when the electricity wires for some reason made a lot of noises with the shortcut,
when some people found themselves in darkness.(while I still had light)
Another portion speaks about how would it be when children will rule and reign
Scripture:
Psalms 111:10/ Proverbs 9:10
Mark 9:44-48
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-13-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-13-not-much-longer-children-reign/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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