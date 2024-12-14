BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FrazzleDrip - the Harvesting of Energy Through Ritual Sacrifice PLUS the Scriptures
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
117 views • 4 months ago

FrazzleDrip! If you haven't heard of this, well, I'll caution you in advance that researching the subject leads to some very disturbing discoveries. It has to do with the ritual harvesting of energy from traumatized children. It relates to Pizzagate, child trafficking, adrenochrome and also what I call the Sodomite Gateway.


** Resources Referenced in this video: **


FrazzleDrip Testimony - debunking the complicit MSM narrative (related info & links in description) by MyCatholicRedPill

https://rumble.com/v4f3mff-frazzledrip-testimony-debunking-the-complicit-msm-narrative-related-info-an.html


Pizza Esoterica - Pizzagate or The Pizza Gate? Pizza Code in Media

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#Pizza


Watermelon Love & Code 54

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#WatLove


The Sodomite Gateway

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/series-links-sodomite-gateway.html


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/FrazzleDrip20241214.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
eliteadrenochrometrauma
