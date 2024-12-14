FrazzleDrip - the Harvesting of Energy Through Ritual Sacrifice PLUS the Scriptures

FrazzleDrip! If you haven't heard of this, well, I'll caution you in advance that researching the subject leads to some very disturbing discoveries. It has to do with the ritual harvesting of energy from traumatized children. It relates to Pizzagate, child trafficking, adrenochrome and also what I call the Sodomite Gateway.





** Resources Referenced in this video: **





FrazzleDrip Testimony - debunking the complicit MSM narrative (related info & links in description) by MyCatholicRedPill

https://rumble.com/v4f3mff-frazzledrip-testimony-debunking-the-complicit-msm-narrative-related-info-an.html





Pizza Esoterica - Pizzagate or The Pizza Gate? Pizza Code in Media

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#Pizza





Watermelon Love & Code 54

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#WatLove





The Sodomite Gateway

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/series-links-sodomite-gateway.html





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/FrazzleDrip20241214.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com