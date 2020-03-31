Corona Virus , another take on it (or better , a Fake Media-Whore in action)

This dude is obviously a fraud, not because I know him personally .... because I know (some) of his profiles ... I might (will) bring this ''crisis-Actor'' back up, to feature him and his Porn site ...they almost all have got more then a few sites, and in every One they use the same technique, witch they use here.... There a Thousand up on Thousands of this type of video's on the Net , but they are all under the Google umbrella, Like Peter Joseph, pretending to say anything new ...nope He's sponsored by the ''Bankers'' he supposed to hate! He's an actor playing another part, just like that Abby Martin, who is actually Dutch from Amsterdam, her boyfriend's name was (is) Martin, and the ''Abby'' part I'll explain that in another video some other time! It's like Jullian Assange -Snowden, they are all in the same club, Hancock, Peter Joseph, Abby Martin, Russel Brand, all do HC Pornm on thre side whilest being 'nouveaux intellectuals / activists, and that Abby Martin Whore actually starting to believe her own act!! When you listen carefully , the pronunciations are sometimes way off, or when a US born person woukld ''slip'' on a word, it would never sound that way as she ''slips'' from a Dutch language perspective ... listen to her old RT ''Breaking the Set'' cause all on RT are fake Journalists but most have Voice overs or are per-recorded, Helen (Abby Martin) insisted on doing it with her voice and also live .. Because she got a Lesbo girlfriend living in the Village and she on the Phone from Amsterdam for hours at the time, and visited New York, many times, and so picked up the ';'slang'' She now even playing a Greek Movie Director on the ''hyped'' up good for nothing movie ''Queen and Queenie'' there she is half Greek half Cuban or something, but in real life she actually, a mixed ...thing , Her Mother is Indonesian, her father Dutch , they live in Baarn The Netherlands . In Breaking the set, and when she's in her ''Abby Martin'' mode, they always make her look pale with make up , and false teeth, the rest is pretty much the same , anyway nobody gives a fuck anyway , wait One more ''wannu be black'' retard : Joe Rogan , also a complete fake, They always boost up everything they do, and pretend that it;'s their talent that took 'e their ...LMAO , even with 2 Million Dollar (not much for a movie these days) is conpletly waisted, blacks made look ridiculous, as if he only talk : Bitch come here!!) LOL, promoted it on EVERY US channel ... and what did it do ... 0!!! Give that 2 Million to a talented person from film school and see what happens, but no!! They made so much money with their internet porn sites and dating sites, that they can now decide to act with idiots (but good actor) like De Niro etc , Why is almost EVERY single movie disappointing ... un talented arrogant media whores that are noe able to do their ''own'' thing! They also have countless amounts of very bad Horror Flicks ....Better stop, before they make me Homeless again, LMAO, they are very sensitive you-know!! They're Artaste;'s