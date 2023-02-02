Create New Account
Mob Manipulation of the Masses
The Criminal Times
Published 14 days ago

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1116)

"They were manipulated during covid, you think they're not manipulated after?"

"If you got hit by a truck and died, and they did an autopsy and they found out that you died from getting hit by a truck, but they also found out you had covid at the same time, that was a covid death... The statistics are very dirty liars and that's just how they operate."

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/

