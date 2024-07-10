BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Sacrifices Are Required in Serving the Lord?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
27 views • 10 months ago

Join us as we dive deep into the biblical story of Jephthah from Judges 11, exploring his unwavering commitment and the profound sacrifices he made to honor his vow to God. This devotion reflects on the song 'Oh, Jesus, I Have Promised,' and calls believers to examine their own commitments to God. Through this heartfelt message, find inspiration to renew your dedication and live faithfully in service to the Lord. May you be blessed and encouraged to keep your promises to God, even when it requires great personal sacrifice. Amen.


00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:56 Reflecting on the Hymn 'Oh, Jesus, I Have Promised'

02:13 The Story of Jephthah: A Lesson in Commitment

04:02 Jephthah's Vow and Its Consequences

06:56 The Sacrifice and Legacy of Jephthah's Daughter

09:07 The Call to Commitment and Sacrifice

11:01 Concluding Prayer and Final Thoughts

Keywords
bible studyspiritual growthchristian faithchristian devotionchristian sermonserving the lordspiritual encouragementroderick webster sermonfaith commitmentsacrifice for godjephthah storybiblical vowsjudges chapter 11consecration and dedicationholy commitment
