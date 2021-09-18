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Attorney Tom Renz: "Hospitals Are Becoming Killing Fields"
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1607 views • September 18, 2021
Segment from: "Lawfare With Tom Renz" with guest Nancy Ross.
Though censored, the truth is getting out as more and more people come forward with their personal stories.
Full Show: https://www.brighteon.com/edd81a22-9c8d-439c-9d9d-b525e5ea0e27
Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-17-tom-renz-hospitals-are-now-becoming-killing-fields-brighteon-tv.html
Though censored, the truth is getting out as more and more people come forward with their personal stories.
Full Show: https://www.brighteon.com/edd81a22-9c8d-439c-9d9d-b525e5ea0e27
Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-17-tom-renz-hospitals-are-now-becoming-killing-fields-brighteon-tv.html
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