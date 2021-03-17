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Random Variations - Teletuesday Improvisation
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10 views • March 17, 2021
Here's a random improvisation on my G&L ASAT for #teletuesday
I played whatever came to mind then sliced the wav file to add different effects to each sliced portion in bias fx 2. Drums were added last via Superior Drummer.
Thanks for listening :-)
I played whatever came to mind then sliced the wav file to add different effects to each sliced portion in bias fx 2. Drums were added last via Superior Drummer.
Thanks for listening :-)
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