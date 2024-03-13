Create New Account
National Debt Crisis - $1 TRILLION in Interest every 100 days
Published 17 hours ago

The Rubicon was crossed in 2008 and no turning back now.  2018 to 2020 was massive QE time but since 2020 it's a Blow Out.  More money accumulates in interest now every quarter than is spent for entire year on National Defense and Security.  This is the real disaster all the other distractions are trying to cover-up.

