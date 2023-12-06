Al-Qassam Brigades closely monitors Israeli soldiers concentration in tents in Juhr al Dik

Palestinian fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the right wing of Hamas, monitor the concentration of Israeli soldiers from the closest distance in tents, which are infiltrated in Juhr al-Dik, east of the central region of the Gaza Strip. Then install an explosive device and detonate it in a circular pattern around the enemy position.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.