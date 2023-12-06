Create New Account
Al-Qassam Brigades closely monitors Israeli soldiers concentration in tents in Juhr al Dik
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

Palestinian fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the right wing of Hamas, monitor the concentration of Israeli soldiers from the closest distance in tents, which are infiltrated in Juhr al-Dik, east of the central region of the Gaza Strip. Then install an explosive device and detonate it in a circular pattern around the enemy position.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

