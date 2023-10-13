Rob Schneider & Adam Carolla on Why the Corporate Press Protects Biden's Corruption
"A friend of mine is a Fortune 500 CEO. He had met with the editor-in-chief of the New York Times before the last election...and he said 'I consider it my moral imperative to make sure that Trump is not elected'."
@RobSchneider
@AdamCarollaShow
https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1712905927353836019?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.