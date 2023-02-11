Air Control - Airborne Troops' Artillery & Assault units operate against AFU strongpoint.

Air control: Airborne Troops' artillery and assault units operate against AFU strongpoint
Russian paratroopers destroyed about 20 Ukrainian nationalists in one of the directions of the special military operation.
◽️ Using unmanned aerial vehicles, reconnaissance units detected a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) heading to a forestry plantation for deploying a strongpoint and ordnance depot.
💥 Their coordinates were transmitted to the artillery command post. The enemy was eliminated by precise strikes.
💥 The resistance of the rest of nationalist was neutralised by massive attack, launched by the armament, mounted on the BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers, and the AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launchers.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.