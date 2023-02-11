Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Air Control - Airborne Troops' Artillery & Assault units operate against AFU strongpoint.
194 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

Air control: Airborne Troops' artillery and assault units operate against AFU strongpoint

Russian paratroopers destroyed about 20 Ukrainian nationalists in one of the directions of the special military operation.

◽️ Using unmanned aerial vehicles, reconnaissance units detected a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) heading to a forestry plantation for deploying a strongpoint and ordnance depot.

💥 Their coordinates were transmitted to the artillery command post. The enemy was eliminated by precise strikes.

💥 The resistance of the rest of nationalist was neutralised by massive attack, launched by the armament, mounted on the BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers, and the AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launchers.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket