Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1.20.23: WarGames, Chess, WEF KEMP exposed, Reveal COMING!, PRAY! [MIRROR]
45 views
channel image
TruthParadigm
Published Yesterday |


[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v26fabk-1.20.23-wargames-chess-wef-kemp-exposed-reveal-coming-pray.html


🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement--> http://ketowaithawk.com/

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Forgotten Glory

Song by Tilman Sillescu

https://artlist.io/song/31509/forgotten-glory?search=forgotten-glory


Corrupt Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says that “extreme Republicans” are inciting violence. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12396


President Trump’s new campaign ad calls out the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, the global elite and the Great Reset 🔥 https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12397


5/ The risk-to-reward calculation never made sense for children because the risk was virtually zero. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6193


🔥 Tucker on the FAA’s bombshell that Steve Kirsch discovered today—the FAA widened the EKG range for pilots without offering an explanation as to why https://t.me/TexasLindsay/1223


NOW — Fmr. PM Tony Blair Calls for “National Digital Infrastructure” Which Will be Needed for mRNA Vaccines https://t.me/chiefnerd/6815


The media is purposefully ignoring it, the masses may not yet be aware but the genocide is very real. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/30637


Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin: Our citizens are concerned about high energy prices, we will respond by sending more money to Ukraine. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/30617


“All the conspiracies were true” https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/30608


On January 12, 2013, Rupert Sheldrake gave the following talk at TEDxWhitechapel. The theme of the night was Visions for Transition: https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/30589


"The people of this country are suffering. They're suffering so badly right now. And they're feeling desperate because there's nobody looking out for them." https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/30541


———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/




🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv




Keywords
trumpfreedomvaccineslibertybiblegodtruthgreatawakeningbidencabalglobalismwwg1wgamagamidtermsmockingbirdvaersdevolutionthestormcovidandweknowgreatresetwakeupamericatreasuremapgreatresistdiedsuddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket