1.20.23: WarGames, Chess, WEF KEMP exposed, Reveal COMING!, PRAY! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://rumble.com/v26fabk-1.20.23-wargames-chess-wef-kemp-exposed-reveal-coming-pray.html
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement--> http://ketowaithawk.com/
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
—————————————
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
MUSIC
Forgotten Glory
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/31509/forgotten-glory?search=forgotten-glory
Corrupt Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says that “extreme Republicans” are inciting violence. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12396
President Trump’s new campaign ad calls out the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, the global elite and the Great Reset 🔥 https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12397
5/ The risk-to-reward calculation never made sense for children because the risk was virtually zero. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6193
🔥 Tucker on the FAA’s bombshell that Steve Kirsch discovered today—the FAA widened the EKG range for pilots without offering an explanation as to why https://t.me/TexasLindsay/1223
NOW — Fmr. PM Tony Blair Calls for “National Digital Infrastructure” Which Will be Needed for mRNA Vaccines https://t.me/chiefnerd/6815
The media is purposefully ignoring it, the masses may not yet be aware but the genocide is very real. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/30637
Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin: Our citizens are concerned about high energy prices, we will respond by sending more money to Ukraine. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/30617
“All the conspiracies were true” https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/30608
On January 12, 2013, Rupert Sheldrake gave the following talk at TEDxWhitechapel. The theme of the night was Visions for Transition: https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/30589
"The people of this country are suffering. They're suffering so badly right now. And they're feeling desperate because there's nobody looking out for them." https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/30541
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.