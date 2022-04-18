BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VN Clinton Associates Plead 5th, Kim Dotcom’s Provocative Claims, a Request from Michael Flynn 4.18
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
25 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 18, 2022
WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT: We lost a major source of funds in March, leaving us short $3000. If you appreciate our work, donate now and keep Vigilant News alive.
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/

PROMOTION (Get now while supplies last!)
ALGAE OIL DHA: https://bit.ly/DHAOIL
+ The most powerful brain, heart, and overall health supplement known to man.
+ “More important than DNA itself”, says key researcher.
+ BUY NOW, Limited Supplies

Featured Content:

Ryan

Durham: Five Hillary Clinton Associates Are Taking the Fifth in Russia Hoax Prosecution
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/18/durham-five-hillary-clinton-associates-are-taking-the-fifth-in-russia-hoax-prosecution/

Kim Dotcom Makes Provocative Claims Connecting Hunter Biden’s Laptop with Biolabs in Ukraine and Child Abuse
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/16/kim-dotcom-makes-provocative-claims-connecting-hunter-bidens-laptop-with-biolabs-in-ukraine-and-child-abuse/
- Hunter Biden Pedo Pic https://12160.info/photo/hunter-biden-with-sexualized-5-yro-girl

Quick Mention:   Michael Flynn: “please Read This Entire Article” Exposing Twitters Big Secret
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/18/michael-flynn-please-read-this-entire-article-exposing-twitters-big-secret/

Col. Douglas Macgregor on Ukraine: ‘we’re in the Final Phase of This War’
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/18/col-douglas-macgregor-on-ukraine-were-in-the-final-phase-of-this-war/

Justin

Jack Dorsey rips Twitter board over ‘dysfunction’ in Elon Musk battle
https://nypost.com/2022/04/18/jack-dorsey-rips-twitter-board-over-dysfunction-in-elon-musk-battle/

Video: DeSantis Blasts Pro “Infanticide” Late-Term Abortionists
https://summit.news/2022/04/18/video-desantis-blasts-pro-infanticide-late-term-abortionists/

Rapidfire

Nunes sues Twitter, some users, seeks over $250M alleging anti-conservative 'shadow bans,' smears
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nunes-files-bombshell-defamation-suit-against-twitter-seeks-250m-for-anti-conservative-shadow-bans-smears

HUGE! Republican Registrations in Battleground States Are BURYING Democrats — They’ll Have to Cheat Extra Hard This Go Around
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/huge-republican-registrations-battleground-states-burying-democrats-cheat-extra-hard-go-around/

Seminary Student Dies While Reenacting Passion Of Jesus
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/seminary-student-dies-reenacting-passion-jesus/

Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews

Our Latest Interviews:

INTERVIEW: CLAY CLARK: Paul Revering For America!
https://rumble.com/v10wd3s-interview-clay-clark-paul-revering-for-america.html

OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter

OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews

SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/

BUSINESS OWNERS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
- Real Estate Loans
+ GET CASH TO THRIVE!

Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.

Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm

Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/

Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm

Odysee
https://odysee.com/@VigilantNews
Keywords
twitterdurhamkim dotcom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy