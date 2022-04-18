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Trump are also a Satanist, Confirmed again, endorses Satanist Dr. Oz...[16.04.2022]
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271 views • April 18, 2022
Note: Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Also remember Trump's 'Operation WarpSpeed', him pushing 5G and his Deep Connections to Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeff Epstein... Links for verification below. Greg Reese: What is being shown to us in Shanghai is a foreshadowing of what's to come to America and the World...
Satanist Trump endorses Dr. Mehmet Oz: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump+endorses+Dr.+Oz&;t=h_&ia=web
09 Apr 2022 https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/09/politics/trump-mehmet-oz-endorsement-pennsylvania/index.html
10 Apr 2022 https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/04/trump-endorses-dr-oz
10 Apr 2022 https://www.npr.org/2022/04/10/1091939065/trump-dr-oz-senate-pennsylvania
13 Apr 2022 https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-endorsement-dr-oz-senate-race-stuns-advisers-divides-loyalists-2022-04-13/
More Proof Showing 10 of 87 matches: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20trump&;kind=video
George Carlin: It's A BIG Club & You Ain't In It! (Reloaded) [January 10, 2006]
19 views Feb 16, 2022 - Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune - 47 subscribers
https://youtu.be/80AX9ueyveU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
Before They Were Zombies: The Undead Intellect - A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste!
[15.04.2022] Shattered Paradise: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6dIaeznQrbjr/
You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH! [July 10th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AwQJvnMqjdX8/
Probably Alexandra: Trump Is Not A Savior [17.02.2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VGe3TqQHUfuD/
SMHP: The Trump Card Has Been Played! [28.12.2021].
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dwc2KYeMpwyK/
Whistleblower: Trump Knew Everything From Start 'This Man Is Involved in Mass Murder' [25.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z91awIEn9Mpw/
Trump is the (((Swamp))) [27.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/so0fLKqNuwVE/
Donald Trump are also a SATANIST - Confirmed by his own Words... Again... [21.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xtbaWwJGuCRP/
Brutal Ad Calls out Trump's Connections to Pedophiles [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWnKfPxOoJu4/
Trump Is Now Pushing the Booster, He's Not on Our Side, No One Is Coming to Save You...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mP3FkDMyQQgx/
Jake Morphonios: Trump's Deep Connections to Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeff Epstein
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WpxeUOiWikO9/
Angel White: How Trump Becomes the Fake Messiah (the Antichrist) [29.07.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UluXk0hIbnw6/
EntertheStars: The Bush-Obama-Trump Unholy Trinity [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYuRbr1VR5dO/
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
Original title; Forced Lockdowns Are Coming Back To America and the World! [16.04.2022].txt
320,405 views · Apr 16, 2022
Greg Reese
https://banned.video/watch?id=625a92846e58c40817d42be6
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=625a92846e58c40817d42be6
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
Also remember Trump's 'Operation WarpSpeed', him pushing 5G and his Deep Connections to Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeff Epstein... Links for verification below. Greg Reese: What is being shown to us in Shanghai is a foreshadowing of what's to come to America and the World...
Satanist Trump endorses Dr. Mehmet Oz: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump+endorses+Dr.+Oz&;t=h_&ia=web
09 Apr 2022 https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/09/politics/trump-mehmet-oz-endorsement-pennsylvania/index.html
10 Apr 2022 https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/04/trump-endorses-dr-oz
10 Apr 2022 https://www.npr.org/2022/04/10/1091939065/trump-dr-oz-senate-pennsylvania
13 Apr 2022 https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-endorsement-dr-oz-senate-race-stuns-advisers-divides-loyalists-2022-04-13/
More Proof Showing 10 of 87 matches: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20trump&;kind=video
George Carlin: It's A BIG Club & You Ain't In It! (Reloaded) [January 10, 2006]
19 views Feb 16, 2022 - Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune - 47 subscribers
https://youtu.be/80AX9ueyveU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
Before They Were Zombies: The Undead Intellect - A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste!
[15.04.2022] Shattered Paradise: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6dIaeznQrbjr/
You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH! [July 10th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AwQJvnMqjdX8/
Probably Alexandra: Trump Is Not A Savior [17.02.2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VGe3TqQHUfuD/
SMHP: The Trump Card Has Been Played! [28.12.2021].
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dwc2KYeMpwyK/
Whistleblower: Trump Knew Everything From Start 'This Man Is Involved in Mass Murder' [25.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z91awIEn9Mpw/
Trump is the (((Swamp))) [27.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/so0fLKqNuwVE/
Donald Trump are also a SATANIST - Confirmed by his own Words... Again... [21.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xtbaWwJGuCRP/
Brutal Ad Calls out Trump's Connections to Pedophiles [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWnKfPxOoJu4/
Trump Is Now Pushing the Booster, He's Not on Our Side, No One Is Coming to Save You...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mP3FkDMyQQgx/
Jake Morphonios: Trump's Deep Connections to Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeff Epstein
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WpxeUOiWikO9/
Angel White: How Trump Becomes the Fake Messiah (the Antichrist) [29.07.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UluXk0hIbnw6/
EntertheStars: The Bush-Obama-Trump Unholy Trinity [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYuRbr1VR5dO/
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
Original title; Forced Lockdowns Are Coming Back To America and the World! [16.04.2022].txt
320,405 views · Apr 16, 2022
Greg Reese
https://banned.video/watch?id=625a92846e58c40817d42be6
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=625a92846e58c40817d42be6
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
Keywords
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