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Ukraine on Fire (Note: The CIA overthrew Ukraine in 2014 and George Soros, a CIA operative and CFR member, bragged on TV about it)
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31 views • March 10, 2022
Watch Oliver Stone’s Bombshell Ukraine Documentary Censored
by YouTube. Read article entitled "Is the War in Ukraine Part of the Great Collapse Before the Great Reset?" by Dr. Peter Hammond (who is a Missionary in South Africa at: https://www.frontlinemissionsa.org/news/is-the-war-in-ukraine-part-of-the-great-collapse-before-the-great-reset) A quote, Sponsoring a Revolution, "Setting up Russia and backing them into a strategic corner to essentially have no choice but to respond militarily was precisely what Obama, Biden and Clinton achieved in 2014 by sponsoring and encouraging the violent mob violence in the streets of Kiev and the colour revolution coup which removed Ukraine's elected pro-Russian president, replacing him with a client of the US State Department, who then rejected the economic alliance with Russia in favour of integrating with the European Union and NATO"...
Also, check out https://njiat.com/
by YouTube. Read article entitled "Is the War in Ukraine Part of the Great Collapse Before the Great Reset?" by Dr. Peter Hammond (who is a Missionary in South Africa at: https://www.frontlinemissionsa.org/news/is-the-war-in-ukraine-part-of-the-great-collapse-before-the-great-reset) A quote, Sponsoring a Revolution, "Setting up Russia and backing them into a strategic corner to essentially have no choice but to respond militarily was precisely what Obama, Biden and Clinton achieved in 2014 by sponsoring and encouraging the violent mob violence in the streets of Kiev and the colour revolution coup which removed Ukraine's elected pro-Russian president, replacing him with a client of the US State Department, who then rejected the economic alliance with Russia in favour of integrating with the European Union and NATO"...
Also, check out https://njiat.com/
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