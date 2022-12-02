The Web of Fraud that is Enslaving Everyone and our spiritual journey to confront the evil.



In this podcast I speak with Donald Lee, Author of "What the Hell is going on. The Web of Fraud that is enslaving everyone and how we can escape to freedom" (www.cominghomespirit.com) about the massive frauds that have been perpetrated on humanity for many many years. We discuss how revealing the truth will impact each person's spiritual journey. We discuss biblical references to guide us all in understanding why such an evil has been allowed to exist on earth and why we need to confront it to grow both individually and for the future of humanity. We discuss important topics including the deception of materialism without love and current events along with practical ideas to stay resilient in this spiritual and real war no matter how long it takes to win.