Epstein was front for Zionists pulling US into war with Iran - Whitney Webb

Epstein was front for Zionists pulling US into war with Iran – journalist
🔴 Rather than getting sidetracked by the Epstein files, focus should be on Israel’s deep entanglement with the pedophile, says investigative journalist Whitney Webb.
🔴 Israel used blackmail “to manipulate US policy, trying for decades to get the US to go to war with Iran,” she says.
🔴 Speculating that Epstein was a front for a much larger group that still “very much have their claws in the US government,” she adds:
💬 "The people that Epstein helped serve... might be finally getting what they want at a major cost for American lives."