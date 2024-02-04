US Sports Partner Spotlight: The American National Standards Institute

ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Standard
http://tinyurl.com/ANSIISO4500
As the voice of the U.S. standards and conformity assessment system, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) empowers its members and constituents to strengthen the U.S. marketplace position in the global economy while helping to assure the safety and health of consumers and the protection of the environment.
Video credit:
Citation ISO Certification
@CitationISOCertification
https://www.youtube.com/@CitationISOCertification
US Sports Radio affiliate partner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.