revealing big pharma's motives behind the vaccines ~ exposing the motives for vaccinations ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
22 followers
76 views • 2 days ago

In today's discussion we will discuss the great success that Dell and the Highwire and his staff in forcing the truth of Big Pharma's motive behind their careless vaccine program. We are now truly exposing the idea of Big Pharma was to make money at the expense of our fears by destroying our natural immunity to make us slaves to useless drugs that just harm you. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is entitled; episode 453: Exposing the Motive.


References:

- e453: Exposing the Motive

  https://rumble.com/v72lmno-episode-453-exposing-the-motive.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/


