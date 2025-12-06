revealing big pharma's motives behind the vaccines ~ exposing the motives for vaccinations ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will discuss the great success that Dell and the Highwire and his staff in forcing the truth of Big Pharma's motive behind their careless vaccine program. We are now truly exposing the idea of Big Pharma was to make money at the expense of our fears by destroying our natural immunity to make us slaves to useless drugs that just harm you. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is entitled; episode 453: Exposing the Motive.
